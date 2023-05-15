Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert

Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia. (Credit: @brilayfield/TMX via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Taylor Swift came to the defense of one of her fans during Saturday’s concert in Philadelphia.

People Magazine reports Swift called out security for how they handled a fan.

The incident came as Swift was singing her hit song “Bad Blood.”

As she was singing, Swift points off stage and says, “She’s fine” and “she wasn’t doing anything.”

She starts to walk away but then quickly comes back and yells at security to “stop.”

Swift continued singing the song without skipping a beat.

A video of the incident was posted to TikTok and has over 10 million views.

Swift allegedly gave the fan tickets to attend her concert again Sunday.

CNN reached out to a representative for Swift and to representatives at Lincoln Financial Field but has not heard anything back.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Rd. leaves 4 injured
Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18
18-year-old woman missing from Longview
The shooting happened near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
Shooting on Hollywood Avenue; multiple victims injured
Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival.
ArkLaTex residents gather for return of Shreveport’s Stuffed Shrimp Festival
Man attempted to swim across Cane River, drowns
Man that drowned while swimming in Cane River identified

Latest News

FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House
A man fishing in a kayak has a close encounter with a shark.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Shark attacks kayak of man fishing
The world's oldest dog, Portugal's Bobi, turns 31 years old. (CNN Portugal)
World's oldest dog turns 31
Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia.
Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert