Warm again with lower storm chances today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off quiet and mild on this Monday with wake up temperatures generally in the mid to upper 60s. We could see some patchy areas of fog but this will quickly burn off by mid morning. Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and it will be very warm and muggy again with temperatures approaching 90. Unlike the weekend, storms will be very isolated in nature with the majority of the ArkLaTex staying dry.

For Tuesday, a weak cold front will sweep southeast across the region ushering in some slightly cooler and and drier air. Rain chances with this front will stay very low and most of us will likely be completely dry as it moves through. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday looks like a beautiful day with lower humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 80s through the afternoon.

Another warming trend on the way as we approach the end of the week with highs by Friday approaching 90 once again.

Throughout the entire week, it looks like a much drier weather pattern will be setting up with hardly a drop of rain in the forecast.

Looking ahead to the weekend, another cold front will drop south and this will likely bring our next round of storms Friday night into early Saturday followed by another shot of cooler and drier air.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

