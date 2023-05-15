Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Warm again with lower storm chances today

By Matt Jones
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off quiet and mild on this Monday with wake up temperatures generally in the mid to upper 60s. We could see some patchy areas of fog but this will quickly burn off by mid morning. Heading into the afternoon, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and it will be very warm and muggy again with temperatures approaching 90. Unlike the weekend, storms will be very isolated in nature with the majority of the ArkLaTex staying dry.

For Tuesday, a weak cold front will sweep southeast across the region ushering in some slightly cooler and and drier air. Rain chances with this front will stay very low and most of us will likely be completely dry as it moves through. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday looks like a beautiful day with lower humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 80s through the afternoon.

Another warming trend on the way as we approach the end of the week with highs by Friday approaching 90 once again.

Throughout the entire week, it looks like a much drier weather pattern will be setting up with hardly a drop of rain in the forecast.

Looking ahead to the weekend, another cold front will drop south and this will likely bring our next round of storms Friday night into early Saturday followed by another shot of cooler and drier air.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Rd. leaves 4 injured
Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18
18-year-old woman missing from Longview
The shooting happened near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
Shooting on Hollywood Avenue; multiple victims injured
Man drowns while swimming in Cane River
Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival.
Stuffed Shrimp Festival returns for Mother’s Day

Latest News

Another very warm day ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Another warm Monday
Hot and humid to start the work week, storm chances lower
Another warm Monday
Austin's Sunday Evening Weather Update
Staying warm through the evening
Austin's Sunday Afternoon Weather Update