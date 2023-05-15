Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold

A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was made to Camden County Sheriff’s department, involving a parent and an umpire.(kctv)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Camden County deputies arrested an umpire after investigators say he placed a deputy in a chokehold following an argument at a ball game.

Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Missouri, faces charges of first-degree assault of a special victim with serious physical injury and resisting arrest.

The incident happened Saturday at the Ballparks National on Kissick Way in Macks Creek. Investigators say the deputy spoke with a woman who claimed Sidebottom shoved her out of his way during a disagreement.

When the deputy approached the umpire to get his statement, investigators say Sidebottom refused to identify himself and walked away.

Investigators said when the deputy stopped him, he took him to the ground in a chokehold. After a struggle, several spectators pulled the umpire off the deputy.

Emergency crews took the deputy to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

A judge ordered Sidebottom held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Rd. leaves 4 injured
Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18
18-year-old woman missing from Longview
The shooting happened near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
Shooting on Hollywood Avenue; multiple victims injured
Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival.
ArkLaTex residents gather for return of Shreveport’s Stuffed Shrimp Festival
Man attempted to swim across Cane River, drowns
Man that drowned while swimming in Cane River identified

Latest News

A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado.
'We were in shock': Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says
Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say
FILE - Cattle graze along a section of the Missouri River that includes the Upper Missouri...
Biden plan would open leases to conservation, not just drilling and grazing
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Kenan Stiehl donated her liver to her mom for Mother's Day.
Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life