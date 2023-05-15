Teen arrested for allegedly leading police on chase in stolen car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been arrested for allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Monday, May 15 around 8:40 a.m., officers tried to pull over a stolen car. Police say the driver refused to pull over and sped away. Police then began a chase.

The driver eventually crashed into a wooded area, jumped out of the car, and tried to run away. Police were able to catch the driver shortly after. The driver has been identified as J’torryon Williams, 19. Police say when they searched Williams, they found a gun with the serial number scratched off.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things, and obliterated serial number on a weapon.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.