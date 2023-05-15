TAPD kicks off Arkansas Special Olympics with torch run

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Arkansas Special Olympics is set for later during the week of May 15, but the games cannot start until the torch arrives.

The flame of Hope was lit Monday morning (May 15) by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) before heading on a four-day trip to Searcy, Ark. for the annual Arkansas Special Olympics.

“This is exciting, especially when you see these young people get involved and being able to participate in the Special Olympics and participate on the event every year,” said Les Munn with TAPD.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department kicked off this year's Arkansas Special Olympics with the torch run. (KSLA)

Each year, from the four corners of Arkansas, the torch is carried by law enforcement agencies across the state as part of the Special Olympics.

“This is great! We are so pleased with the officers that show up each year to participate because they are the guardian of the flame,” said Michelle Witherspoon, Arkansas Special Olympics coordinator. “It means a lot. The police raise a lot of money that goes to support Special Olympics.”

For the past 30 years, the southwest leg of the torch’s journey has kicked off in Texarkana. Officers began the trek just after 6 a.m., heading north on Stateline Avenue. The first stop was Ashdown.

“It is very satisfying to be able to carry something like that, what that flame represents, that represents our commitment to them to be able to get the Special Olympics happening every year,” Munn said.

The torch’s run will continue Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. at the Red River bridge in Fulton, and will then travel to Hope along Highway 67. Runners say they should reach the final destination, the campus of Harding University, on May 18.

