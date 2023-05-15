Staying warm and humid; lower rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! It’s another warm and humid day outside with plenty of reasons to stay inside but the sunshine is quite nice so I wouldn’t be surprised if it draws some folks out today. Temperatures will stay warm through the rest of the afternoon before slowly dropping to the low-70s for overnight lows. There is a chance for isolated storms late in the afternoon that will last shortly after sunset before they taper off.

Tomorrow will be much of the same. Slightly cooler, with a slightly lower storm chance but it is still there! Highs in the mid-80s with heat index values likely reaching the 90-degree mark. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Not much else to tomorrow’s forecast, lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60s.

Wednesday sees lower temperatures with highs in the low-80s expected. More sunshine and a chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon as usual. Higher rain chances exist Friday as more widespread rain is looking possible late in the day and extending into Saturday morning. Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend as well as more comfortable conditions come Sunday and hopefully extending into next week.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.