Shreveport Regional offering direct flights to Orlando for LSU game against Florida State in Sept.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Allegiant and the Shreveport Regional Airport have teamed up to help out LSU fans who will be attending September’s matchup against Florida State.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3 in Orlando, Fla.

To help fans get to the game easily and quickly, Allegiant was added two direct roundtrip flights from the Shreveport Regional Airport to the Orlando Sanford International Airport to its schedule. The flights are on Sept. 1 and 4. Allegiant’s regular schedule for Orlando service ends Aug. 13.

Mark Crawford, Shreveport Regional Airport business and development manager, says for more than 10 years, the airport has requested and offered incentives to Allegiant and other airlines to fly to Orlando year-round, but nobody has taken them up on the offer so far. He says data proves there is year-round demand for flights to Orlando from Shreveport, so he hopes once the pilot shortage issue levels out that the airport will be able to provide that year-round service.

Click here for LSU’s full 2023 football schedule.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.