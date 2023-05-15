Sen. Tarver expresses concerns after Ochsner announces layoffs for nearly 800 people

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Senator Greg Tarver, who represents District 39 in the Louisiana Senate, has penned a letter to the CEO and president/COO of Ochsner after the company announced layoffs for close to 800 people in Louisiana and neighboring Mississippi.

The senator says he was contacted by a number of nurses who say they’re being laid off, despite a statement from Ochsner claiming no patient-facing staff would be affected by the cuts.

“It is very disheartening when I hear that nurses are being let go when we have a heard from leaders of the Ochsner Health System during our legislative sessions that hospitals are experiencing a SHORTAGE of nurses,” Tarver wrote in the letter on Friday, May 12.

The letter is addressed to Peter November, CEO of Ochsner Health, and Mike Hulefeld, president & COO of Ochsner Health.

FULL TEXT OF SEN. TARVER’S LETTER

Dear Mr. November/Mr. Hulefeld,

I am contacting you because I am very concerned with the state of affairs of the Ochsner Health System. It is very disheartening when I hear that nurses are being let go when we have a heard from leaders of the Ochsner Health System during our legislative sessions that hospitals are experiencing a SHORTAGE of nurses.

The situation is a bit confusing when registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and family nurse practitioners are being released from their positions, according to my sources. In the May 11th, Biz New Orleans article by Rich Collins, Mr. November state “layoffs will affect employees in management, administrative jobs and clerical positions”; he said, doctors, nurses, and other patient-facing staff will not lose their jobs.” Apparently, some hospital leaderships did not follow the protocols because my office has received a number of calls from nursing staff that they have been laid off and they were not offered any other position.

I am requesting that you confer with the medical facilities in the Ochsner Health System to find out the number of people released from each facility along with the job position they held. I look forward to hearing from you soon regarding this matter. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Gregory W. Tarver

Louisiana Senate

District 39

