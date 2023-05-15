Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Recalled infant formula being distributed after initial notice, FDA says

Consumers should look for the Lot Codes and “use by” dates, which can be found at the bottom of...
Consumers should look for the Lot Codes and “use by” dates, which can be found at the bottom of the package.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gerber says potentially contaminated baby formula reached retailers in several states despite a previously issued recall.

The Perrigo Company issued a recall for 12.4-ounce cans of Good Start SoothePro Powered infant formula on March 17 for potentially containing a germ that could make an infant seriously ill, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) released an additional notice on Sunday due to one of the recalled products being distributed to its Nashville Division retailers after the initial recall notice was published.

It works with retailers in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The formula was distributed to Bellview Price Cutter, Belle Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Walnut Creek County Market, and more.

Anyone who has purchased the products through the retail locations listed by the FDA are urged to check their pantries.

Consumers should look for the Lot Codes and “use by” dates, which can be found at the bottom of the package.

The following was recalled:

Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:

  • 300357651Z – USE BY 04JUL2024
  • 300457651Z – USE BY 05JUL2024
  • 300557651Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
  • 300557652Z – USE BY 06JUL2024
  • 300757651Z – USE BY 08JUL2024
  • 300857651Z – USE BY 09JUL2024
  • 301057651Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
  • 301057652Z – USE BY 11JUL2024
  • 301157651Z – USE BY 12JUL2024

Any consumers who purchased products with matching codes should stop using them.

Consumers can request refunds for impacted products and find more information about Gerber® Good Start® by contacting the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690 anytime 24/7.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Rd. leaves 4 injured
Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18
18-year-old woman missing from Longview
Woman dies in Mother's Day crash
Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day
Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival.
ArkLaTex residents gather for return of Shreveport’s Stuffed Shrimp Festival
The shooting happened near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
Shooting on Hollywood Avenue; multiple victims injured

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
A dozen people arrested on DWI charges over Mother’s Day weekend in Shreveport
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum...
US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear
Government leaders have mixed messages on how states are managing the inflow of migrants...
Surge still ahead? States manage migrant influx after Title 42
Cutting expenses on your wedding day
Easy ways to make your wedding more affordable
FILE - Dr. Monica Bertagnolli speaks at the University of California, San Francisco’s cancer...
Biden chooses cancer expert to lead National Institutes of Health