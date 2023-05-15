Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day

PRINCETON, La. (KSLA) - A woman died after a crash causes a rolls over of the vehicle she was inside of.

On May, 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 80, just east LA Highway 614. The crash claimed the life of Rose Larkins, 69.

The investigation has revealed that a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, driven by Gwendolyn Kinchelow, 58, from Memphis, Tenn., exited a private parking lot just east of LA Highway 614 and traveled north across the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 80. During this time, a 2008 Honda Accord, driven by Asia Miller, 28, from Minden, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 80 in the inside lane.

For unknown reasons, the Honda struck the Chrysler, causing it to roll over. Larkins, who was an unrestrained passenger in the Chrysler, was partially ejected and suffered fatal injuries during the crash.

Larkins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s office.

Kinchelow, who was unrestrained, suffered serious injuries and Miller who was properly restrained, suffered moderate injuries.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

