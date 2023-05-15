New speed bumps installed in downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Arkansas (KSLA) - Speed bumps are being installed in portions of downtown, Texarkana.

Tyler Richards with the Texarkana Arkansas Public Works discusses the speed bumps and why they are being installed.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our public,” says Richards.

The drive through downtown Texarkana Arkansas may not be as smooth as it has been in the past. City leaders are installing traffic speed bumps across portions of the downtown area.

Public Works director Tyler Richards said this was necessary for safety reasons. Richards said since the creation of the “Entertainment District” foot traffic in the downtown area has increased especially during nighttime weekend hours. He said they wanted to block streets off but downtown business owners said no to that idea but agreed the speed bumps

would be the best route to take.

“Speed bumps will drastically slow motorists coming through, slow them down so we don’t have anybody running in the road getting hit by a vehicle. That’s the last thing we need we want our downtown to continue to see

growth,” Richards continues.

Richards said city leaders have worked on traffic safety in the “Entertainment District” for the past six months.

