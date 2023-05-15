Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

MIND MATTERS: What is ‘good’ mental health?

Good mental health is not just the absence of mental illness.
By Angelia Allen
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the American Sociology Association, one in fives Americans say politics, their job, and crime affect their mental health. This might sound like normal everyday life, but you might be asking yourself... Do I have good mental health? One Shreveport therapist explains.

Good mental health is more than just the absence of mental illness, says Heather Howard, LPC, a licensed therapist who has her own practice in Shreveport.

“Good mental health means we’re coping well. We are able to regulate our emotions, our relationships are good, we can set up decent boundaries with people, including ourselves. You know, sometimes we have to set up boundaries so that we don’t mess up, like if we know we have an issue, let’s say drinking, we set a boundary with ourselves and say, ‘no, that’s a no no now.’ Good mental health is when all these things are functioning together and there’s no distress in our lives or in our relationships,” Howard said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines “good” mental health as when you can:

  • cope with the normal stress of life
  • work productively
  • realize your potential
  • contribute to the community

Howard says people with good mental health experience a number of emotions and are generally satisfied with life. Here’s a checklist to help determine if you have good mental health:

  • you feel confident when faced with new situations or people
  • you feel optimistic
  • you do not always blame yourself
  • you set goals
  • you feel good about yourself
  • you have good self esteem
This wheel can help you determine how you're feeling.
This wheel can help you determine how you're feeling.(Heather Howard)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Road leaves 4 injured
Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18
18-year-old woman missing from Longview
Woman dies in Mother's Day crash
Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day
Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival.
ArkLaTex residents gather for return of Shreveport’s Stuffed Shrimp Festival
The shooting happened near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
Shooting on Hollywood Avenue; multiple victims injured

Latest News

MIND MATTERS: What is good mental health?
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MIND MATTERS: Discussing PTSD with a trauma and addiction counselor
MIND MATTERS: Dealing with PTSD
YWCA held a luncheon.
YWCA organizes luncheon to discuss disparities BIPOC face