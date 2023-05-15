Getting Answers
MIND MATTERS: Discussing PTSD with a trauma and addiction counselor

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is a mental condition that’s triggered by a traumatizing event, either by experiencing it or witnessing it. Symptoms can come on shortly after the event or may not appear until years later.

To talk about this condition, KSLA was joined Monday, May 15 by licensed counselor, Clint Davis.

The counselor talked about what PTSD does to a person and how the condition can be better understood. He also talked about the signs of the disorder, and whether or not it every fully goes away, and what treatments are available. Davis also spoke about what someone can do when they feel triggered by the disorder.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Trauma and addiction counselor, Clint Davis, joins KSLA to talk about signs of PTSD, and how to cope with it.

