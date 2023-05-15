Mavericks win close, exciting battle with Little Rock Lightning
Shreveport wins as playoffs begin in less than two weeks
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Mavericks defeat another opponent, although the final score may have been too close for comfort.
Shreveport takes down Little Rock, 112-105, inside Centenary’s Gold Dome.
Steve Tucker’s team are tied for first place in The Basketball League’s Central Division, with Potawatomi.
