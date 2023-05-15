Marshall PD holds special service for National Peace Officers Memorial Day

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The week of May 15 is National Police Week. It honors different agencies across the country that share similar goals: protecting and serving their communities.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. On Monday, the Marshall Police Department hosted its 23rd Texas Law Enforcement Memorial Service to honor the men and women who lost their lives serving and protecting the Texas community.

On May 15, 2023, the Marshall Police Department held a special event for National Peace Officers Memorial Day. (KSLA)

“Remembrance, realism, to bring a reality to what is these men and women do every day and face every day and could very well face today. But the most important part is not forgetting those who laid down their lives or paid that ultimate sacrifice to keep you and I safe, enforce the laws of this state, and protect the constitution and everything else that we do this for,” said Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher.

Within the last year, the State of Texas has lost a total of 37 officers. Nineteen officers were killed in the line of duty. Overall, a total of 224 officers lost their lives in the line of duty nationwide in 2022.

