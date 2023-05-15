High-flying Mavericks defeat Pearland for the second time in two weeks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the Mavericks up by 30 at one point, and plenty of time remaining in the game, all they could do was continue to put on a show.

The Steve Tucker led bunch defeats Pearland, 151-91, at the Lakeside Community Center. It is the team’s second victory over the Warriors in two weeks.

Everyone in the ‘house of highlights’ was in for a treat. Five different players recorded slam dunks in the victory.

The Mavericks return to action, Tuesday at 7:00, at Centenary’s Gold Dome against the Oklahoma Panthers.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.