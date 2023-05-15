Getting Answers
High-flying Mavericks defeat Pearland for the second time in two weeks

Shreveport remains in first place in TBL’s Central Division
Shreveport takes down Warriors for second time in two weeks
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the Mavericks up by 30 at one point, and plenty of time remaining in the game, all they could do was continue to put on a show.

The Steve Tucker led bunch defeats Pearland, 151-91, at the Lakeside Community Center. It is the team’s second victory over the Warriors in two weeks.

Everyone in the ‘house of highlights’ was in for a treat. Five different players recorded slam dunks in the victory.

The Mavericks return to action, Tuesday at 7:00, at Centenary’s Gold Dome against the Oklahoma Panthers.

