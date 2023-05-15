A dozen people arrested on DWI charges over Mother’s Day weekend in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Mother’s Day weekend is not a time to drink and drive.”
That’s the message from the Shreveport Police Department after officers arrested a dozen people over the holiday weekend.
The following people were arrested:
FRIDAY, MAY 12
- Jonathan Scheidt, 33 - Wreck in parking lot of a liquor store in the 3000 block of Gilbert Drive
SATURDAY, MAY 13
- Demarcus Oguin, 34 - Driving with no headlights
- Charles Blake, 39 - Pulled over for speeding, then tried to run away
- Marc Owens, 29 - Pulled over for speeding
- Kevin Gonzales-Diaz, 24 - Pulled over for running a red light
- Taylor Adams, 27 - Wreck in 6300 block of Hearne Avenue (child in the vehicle)
- Earnest King, 58 - Wreck at Curtis Lane and Woodland Way
SUNDAY, MAY 14
- Wayne Rhines, 60 - Wreck in which a pedestrian was hit in a parking lot
- John Sweatt, 53 - Pulled over for running a red light
- Nicholas Rodney, 47 - Hit seven vehicles in 600 block of Harrison
- Ian Thomas, 29 - Asleep behind the wheel at Youree Drive and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- Markus Arnold, 41 - Wreck at I-20 and Fairfield Avenue
