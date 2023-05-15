Getting Answers
A dozen people arrested on DWI charges over Mother's Day weekend in Shreveport

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Mother’s Day weekend is not a time to drink and drive.”

That’s the message from the Shreveport Police Department after officers arrested a dozen people over the holiday weekend.

The following people were arrested:

FRIDAY, MAY 12

  • Jonathan Scheidt, 33 - Wreck in parking lot of a liquor store in the 3000 block of Gilbert Drive

SATURDAY, MAY 13

  • Demarcus Oguin, 34 - Driving with no headlights
  • Charles Blake, 39 - Pulled over for speeding, then tried to run away
  • Marc Owens, 29 - Pulled over for speeding
  • Kevin Gonzales-Diaz, 24 - Pulled over for running a red light
  • Taylor Adams, 27 - Wreck in 6300 block of Hearne Avenue (child in the vehicle)
  • Earnest King, 58 - Wreck at Curtis Lane and Woodland Way

SUNDAY, MAY 14

  • Wayne Rhines, 60 - Wreck in which a pedestrian was hit in a parking lot
  • John Sweatt, 53 - Pulled over for running a red light
  • Nicholas Rodney, 47 - Hit seven vehicles in 600 block of Harrison
  • Ian Thomas, 29 - Asleep behind the wheel at Youree Drive and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
  • Markus Arnold, 41 - Wreck at I-20 and Fairfield Avenue

