Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Caddo Commissioner Stormy G. Watts plans to propose tornado sirens

We checked with residents on Facebook and it was almost unanimous that Shreveport was at least one place that needed them.
By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There has been a lot of severe weather lately, and with hurricane season around the corner, maybe it’s time to consider more protection against severe threats like tornados.

On May 15, due to recent storms, Stormy G. Watts talks with KSLA regarding her plan to propose tornado sirens.

Tornado sirens are used as an outside warning system when hazardous weather approaches. Much like a smoke detector for tornados, giving people time to act to protect themselves.

We checked with residents on Facebook and it was almost unanimous that Shreveport was at least one place that needed them.

We reported on this a little over a year ago and learned that the main reason for Caddo Parish’s lack of Sirens was because of the cost. Parish Officials had stated the 2.5 million dollar price tag was off-putting and that there were other ways of warning.

Commissioner Watts tells us that the funds are available now and she will be making the proposal at Goverment Plaza.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Rd. leaves 4 injured
Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18
18-year-old woman missing from Longview
The shooting happened near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
Shooting on Hollywood Avenue; multiple victims injured
Man drowns while swimming in Cane River
Shreveport's Stuffed Shrimp Festival.
Stuffed Shrimp Festival returns for Mother’s Day

Latest News

KSLA speaks to Commissioner Watts about tornado siren proposal
Caddo Commissioner Stormy G. Watts to propose tornado sirens
No sirens in Caddo Parish
Caddo Commissioner Stormy G. Watts to propose tornado sirens for Shreveport
Woman dies in Mother's Day crash
Woman killed in crash on Mother's Day
Woman dies in Mother's Day crash
Princeton woman dies in crash on Mother’s Day