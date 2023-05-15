Caddo Commissioner Stormy G. Watts plans to propose tornado sirens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There has been a lot of severe weather lately, and with hurricane season around the corner, maybe it’s time to consider more protection against severe threats like tornados.

On May 15, due to recent storms, Stormy G. Watts talks with KSLA regarding her plan to propose tornado sirens.

Tornado sirens are used as an outside warning system when hazardous weather approaches. Much like a smoke detector for tornados, giving people time to act to protect themselves.

We checked with residents on Facebook and it was almost unanimous that Shreveport was at least one place that needed them.

We reported on this a little over a year ago and learned that the main reason for Caddo Parish’s lack of Sirens was because of the cost. Parish Officials had stated the 2.5 million dollar price tag was off-putting and that there were other ways of warning.

Commissioner Watts tells us that the funds are available now and she will be making the proposal at Goverment Plaza.

