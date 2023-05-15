Bossier Parish softball defeats Trinity College in NJCAA Regionals
Lady Cavaliers will play Monday at 1:30 versus Angelina College
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The magical season continues for Bossier Parish Community College softball.
The Lady Cavaliers top Trinity College, 4-1, at the team’s softball complex in Bossier City.
In the program’s first year in hosting the NJCAA Region XIV postseason tournament, Amanda Nordberg’s crew is 2-0.
They will now face Angelina College, Monday at 1:30 at home. KSLA News 12 will have coverage of the game.
