Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bossier Parish softball defeats Trinity College in NJCAA Regionals

Lady Cavaliers will play Monday at 1:30 versus Angelina College
Bossier Parish moves onto play on Monday at home
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The magical season continues for Bossier Parish Community College softball.

The Lady Cavaliers top Trinity College, 4-1, at the team’s softball complex in Bossier City.

In the program’s first year in hosting the NJCAA Region XIV postseason tournament, Amanda Nordberg’s crew is 2-0.

They will now face Angelina College, Monday at 1:30 at home. KSLA News 12 will have coverage of the game.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
Shooting on Hollywood Avenue; multiple victims injured
Four people were injured in a shooting at Time Out.
Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Rd. leaves 4 injured
Flooding, tornado damage in DeSoto Parish.
DeSoto Parish, Caddo Parish announces road closure, excessive flooding
Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18
18-year-old woman missing from Longview
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

Shreveport wins once again
Mavericks win close, exciting battle with Little Rock Lightning
Final goal scored in Mudbugs loss to Oklahoma
Mudbugs season ends following double overtime loss to Oklahoma Warriors
Mudbugs fall to Oklahoma in double overtime
Grambling softball falls to Prairie View A&M
Grambling softball’s historical season ends in SWAC Championship