Bossier Parish softball defeats Trinity College in NJCAA Regionals

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The magical season continues for Bossier Parish Community College softball.

The Lady Cavaliers top Trinity College, 4-1, at the team’s softball complex in Bossier City.

In the program’s first year in hosting the NJCAA Region XIV postseason tournament, Amanda Nordberg’s crew is 2-0.

They will now face Angelina College, Monday at 1:30 at home. KSLA News 12 will have coverage of the game.

