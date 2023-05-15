Getting Answers
ArkLaTex residents gather for return of Shreveport’s Stuffed Shrimp Festival

By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Resident of the ArkLaTex came out for a day of fun, festivities and food.

The Shreveport Stuffed Shrimp Festival was held today (May 14) for the first time since 2019. Prior to this, the festival was postponed due to the pandemic. The event was held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds located at 3701 Hudson Avenue.

What makes the festival unique is that stuffed shrimp originated in Shreveport.

“Stuff shrimp actually started right here in Shreveport at the old Freeman and Harris Cafe. My grandfather was one of the owners there, and my father created the stuffed shrimp.”

What better way to spend Mother’s Day than with a host of Louisiana traditions.

“So I came all the way from Houston to spend time with my mom, and she told me they were having a festival. And I love stuffed shrimp, so it was simply amazing. It all worked out,” a festival attendee said.

And while some mothers may not be here with physically, others are finding ways to celebrate their moms.

“Well, you know I lost my mother almost two years ago, and my sister and them had been more than likely to take care of me and everything, so I think I would return something back to them. It’s very small but I know they would sure appreciate some shrimp,” a festival goer said.

There was a host of foods, drinks and shopping vendors, along with a number of activities for all attendees to enjoy.

“The people in the ArkLaTex, particularly in Shreveport, enjoyed the festival. In addition, many have asked for its return. I believe now, more than ever, the community needs a fun‚ safe family event, and what better day than Mother’s Day,” festival organizer Mavice Hughes Thigpen said.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

