Shooting at sports bar on Mansfield Rd. leaves 4 shot, injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four people were taken to hospitals after a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened on May 14, at Time Out Sports Bar located at 9064 Mansfield Avenue. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was alerted to a report of shots fired just after 1 a.m. According to officials, four people were shot. One woman was struck as well as three men. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The victims were transported to Willis Knighton, Willis Knighton South and Ochsner Health Hospital.

SPD is currently investigating the shooting.

