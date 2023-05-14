Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man drowns while swimming in Cane River

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Search and rescue teams use sonar during search and rescue in Cane River to find the man’s body.

On May 14, shortly after 2 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD)’s assistance was requested by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office with a possible drowning in the Cane River near the 300 block of Jefferson Street in Natchitoches.

The following agencies also responded to the scene, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9, La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS.

Dive team members from the NPSO used special sonar equipment from the rescue boat for search and rescue.

At approximately 5:07 a.m., the body of a 21-year-old male was recovered by the dive team. The man has reportedly been swimming in the area.

The body has been released to the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s office pending an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
Shooting on Hollywood Avenue; multiple victims injured
Flooding, tornado damage in DeSoto Parish.
DeSoto Parish, Caddo Parish announces road closure, excessive flooding
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18
18-year-old woman missing from Longview
(Source: Shreve Memorial Library)
Celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Shreve Memorial Library

Latest News

Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18
18-year-old woman missing from Longview
The shooting happened near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
Shooting on Hollywood Avenue; multiple victims injured
Flooding, tornado damage in DeSoto Parish.
DeSoto Parish, Caddo Parish announces road closure, excessive flooding
Desoto & Caddo road closure
Desoto & Caddo road closure