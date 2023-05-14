Man drowns while swimming in Cane River

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Search and rescue teams use sonar during search and rescue in Cane River to find the man’s body.

On May 14, shortly after 2 a.m., the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD)’s assistance was requested by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office with a possible drowning in the Cane River near the 300 block of Jefferson Street in Natchitoches.

The following agencies also responded to the scene, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9, La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS.

Dive team members from the NPSO used special sonar equipment from the rescue boat for search and rescue.

At approximately 5:07 a.m., the body of a 21-year-old male was recovered by the dive team. The man has reportedly been swimming in the area.

The body has been released to the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s office pending an autopsy.

