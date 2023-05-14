Hot and humid to start the work week, storm chances lower

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday and Happy Mother’s Day! It’s been a pretty nice day but the heat and humidity combination has brought the mood down a little on how nice the day could have been, we are also tracking some thunderstorms moving through East Texas this afternoon. Where the storms haven’t happened, temperatures were allowed to reach the low-90s and heat index values have likely reached at least the mid-90s. Tonight, scattered storms will be possible until after sunset, and lows tonight will drop to the upper-60s.

We’ll start off the workweek in the same way we spent the weekend. Highs in the upper-80s and low-90s with the humidity making it feel worse across the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the heat and humidity there will be a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, but this time the rain chances are a bit lower. Only isolated chances exist tomorrow and Tuesday. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the upper-60 again with any storms that do develop tapering off after sunset.

The rest of the week sees rain chances up to around 40%. Hopefully, the rain does stay away for a little while as our temperatures drop a little midweek. Comfortable conditions may be on the way the second half of the weekend but through the week it will likely not be comfortable.

