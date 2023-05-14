Getting Answers
18-year-old woman missing from Longview

Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18
Hosanna Faith Shipton, 18(longview police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - An 18-year-old woman hasn’t been since early May, and the Longview Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding her.

On May 13, the Longview Police Department posted on Facebook regarding a missing 18-year-old, Hosanna Faith Shipton. Shipton was last seen in Longview driving a black 2012 Volvo XC60 with a Texas License plate number SCS8847.

Shipton is described as being 5′7″ ft tall, weighing about 130 lbs. She has Hazel eyes but also wears colored contacts and brown hair.

She has not been seen or heard from by her family since May 6.

If anyone has any information regarding Shipton’s whereabouts, please contact the Longview Police Department immediately at (903) 237-1170.

