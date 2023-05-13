Getting Answers
YWCA organizes luncheon to discuss disparities BIPOC face

People gathered at the YMCA to discuss culture, medical disparities and mental health care towards people of color.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People gathered and shared lunch at the YWCA to discuss cultural and medical disparities, as well as mental health care for black, indigenous and people of color.

The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The organization’s goal is to eliminate racism and empower women in the Shreveport community.

Guest speakers shared personal stories about mental health and informed attendees of resources in our community and how those resources can help other people suffering with mental condition. Open discussions included the importance of speaking up and addressing when someone is in need of help and what to do next.

Guests who attended spoke about the need for mental health education classes.

“I am not a certified counselor, and I acknowledge that, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t help people with what I can bring to the table. So I am here to hopefully learn some ways that I can make up for that gap, or at least I get access to some resources to where when people come to me, and I can’t help them, I can point them to people who can,” Sam McKinsey, pastor at Pine Hills Church, said.

The Chat and Chew series takes place every month. For more information and to register, visit the event brite page for YWCA of northwest Louisiana.

MIND MATTERS: How to cope with loneliness?
Mind Matters: How to deal with loneliness?