Shooting on Hollywood Avenue; multiple victims injured

The shooting happened near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
The shooting happened near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Early in the morning, multiple men were shot on Hollywood Avenue, between the Mooretown and Werner Park neighborhoods.

On May 13, at 12:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue due to a report of multiple victims being shot. When officers arrived they discovered four adult men had been injured in a shooting.

All the victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made currently and the investigation is currently ongoing.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

