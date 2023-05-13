Mudbugs season ends following double overtime loss to Oklahoma Warriors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 11:00 Friday evening, you could’ve heard a pin drop from George’s Pond inside Hirsch Coliseum.

The entire arena was silenced six minutes and 45 seconds into the second overtime period. The Mudbugs season ends, 2-1, thanks to the game winning goal from Oklahoma’s Joey Del Greco.

This marks Shreveport’s fourth contest decided by overtime, in their eight overall playoff games.

Logan Gotinsky scored this battle’s first goal at the 8:43 mark in the first period - it was the third in this postseason. Oklahoma’s Drew Sutton recorded his fifth goal of the Warriors’ playoff run, at the 9:56 mark in the second period.

