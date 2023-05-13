Getting Answers
Hot and humid through the weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have another hot and humid day in store for us, throw it on the pile. Highs in the upper-80s are expected today with the heat index, what it feels like, likely exceeding the 90-degree mark at times. Scattered showers and storms are possible through the later afternoon hours, where the heat will be the highest and instability will likely also be the highest. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper-60s and low-70s.

Tomorrow is much of the same. Highs near 90-degrees with plenty of sunshine and humidity that will make it feel very uncomfortable for most of the day. Scattered storms will be possible through the afternoon thanks to the heat and humidity. Rain chances this weekend will not be anything like the rain on Wednesday or Thursday.

The heat sticks around into Monday with highs near 90 that day as well. Hoping for a change in the pattern that will allow us to get some more comfortable conditions in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

