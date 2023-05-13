Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Grambling softball’s historical season ends in SWAC Championship

Lady Tigers reached 30 wins for the first time in over two decades
Grambling softball ends season in SWAC Championship Game
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GULFPORT, MS (KSLA) - It’s not the outcome members of Grambling’s softball team wanted. But, there’s plenty to be proud of this season.

The Lady Tigers fall to Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship Game, 8-7.

GSU surpassed 30 wins for the first time since the 2001 season. Despite that accomplishment, their sights were set on representing the conference in the upcoming NCAA softball regionals.

Nakeya Hall’s crew ends the 2023 campaign, 33-22-1.

Jarrick’s New Journey: From Evangel to the NFL