Grambling softball’s historical season ends in SWAC Championship

GULFPORT, MS (KSLA) - It’s not the outcome members of Grambling’s softball team wanted. But, there’s plenty to be proud of this season.

The Lady Tigers fall to Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Championship Game, 8-7.

GSU surpassed 30 wins for the first time since the 2001 season. Despite that accomplishment, their sights were set on representing the conference in the upcoming NCAA softball regionals.

Nakeya Hall’s crew ends the 2023 campaign, 33-22-1.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.