DeSoto Parish, Caddo Parish announces road closure, excessive flooding

Flooding, tornado damage in DeSoto Parish.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office provides photos from the sky of recent tornado damage and high flood waters in the parish.

On May 12, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by Caddo Parish that they are temporarily closing Keithville Kingston Road all the way up to the DeSoto Parish line due to excessive flooding and rising water levels.

Flooding, tornado damage in DeSoto Parish.
Avoid the area, road blockage and signs will be up.

Sheriff Richardson has taken to the air in a helicopter to access the damage from the recent tornado and reported concerning levels on the Sabine River.

Flooding, tornado damage in DeSoto Parish.
