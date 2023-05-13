Daily rain chances continue as does the heat/humidity combo!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It has been another hot and humid day across the ArkLaTex, but at least it hasn’t been raining all day like some other days this week. Temperatures easily reached the low-90s in some locations with the heat index values exceeding 90 across much of the region. Lows tonight will drop to the upper-60s and we are expecting some scattered thunderstorms until the sun sets.

Tomorrow will be much of the same. Lots of sunshine, highs near 90 degrees, and heat index values above 90. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon during the usual times thanks to the heat. Lows tomorrow night drop to the upper-60s.

Monday, the heat and humidity continue with highs near 90 again and it isn’t going to be comfortable. Temperatures do appear to trend in a downward direction as we head through the week with highs in the low-80s going into Wednesday. It looks like cooler-than-average temperatures are on the way but they won’t start until next weekend, hopefully bringing comfortable conditions as well.

