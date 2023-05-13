Celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Shreve Memorial Library

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - This May, the Shreve Memorial Library is celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander American’s contribution to the United States history and culture for Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The month recognizes the achievements and influences of Americans from the continent of Asia as well as the Pacific islands of Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia.

Shreve Memorial will be holding a variety of programs highlighting the diverse aspects of the cultures, including demonstrations, arts and crafts workshops, and movie screenings. All programs are free and open to the public.

Schedules:

May 12, Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, located at 8303 Line Avenue, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Cedar Grove Crafters’ Circle will host a workshop encouraging participants to make crafts to wear and display in honor of AAPI Heritage Month. Registration is required.

May 15, the Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71 in Hosston, patrons can learn about Easter Island and allow patrons to create their own clay model sculptures.

May 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., teens can visit the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, for a Teen Time Origami workshop. Registration is not required.

May 15 at 5:00 p.m., at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, The Hoopla Book Club will meet on Monday, to discuss Why We Swim by Bonnie Tsui, American author and journalist of Hong Kong descent. The book features immersive, unforgettable perspectives on swimming. Registration is required to attend.

May 16, from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., the West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, will host a beginner’s Tahitian Dance workshop, teaching the beautiful dance styles originating from Tahiti, French Polynesia.

May 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, and at the West Shreveport Branch on May 23 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00, patrons can learn about the importance of hand fans in Asian culture while creating their own fans to take home.

May 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the North Shreveport Branch, located at 4844 North Market Street, will hold an adult coloring workshop highlighting the flowers and birds of the different Asian/Pacific Islander cultures. Seating is limited for the workshop, and registration is required.

May 19, at the North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street in Vivian, library patrons can learn about the creation and use of paper lanterns.

May 19, at the Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street in Belcher, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., learn about the use of chopsticks. The branch will also host a painting workshop detailing the importance and prevalence of cherry blossoms to Japanese culture and artwork on May 23 at 3:00 p.m.

May 23 at 4:00 p.m., the Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, will also host a workshop for teens celebrating the many different types of crowns found in AAPI culture

May 24, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., the West Shreveport Branch will also host a program designed to introduce teens to the world of K-pop, featuring artist such as BTS, Blackpink, EXO, and more. K-pop fans are welcome to bring their photo cards to trade with other K-pop fans.

May 24, at the Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., a workshop will be held on the Japanese technique of Shibori Dyeing. Shibori dyeing is a dyeing technique that results in intricate indigo patterns of geometric and organic lines. All supplies will be provided.

Library patrons can also pick up an Origami kit from the Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, any time during the month of May while supplies last.

Throughout the month, library patrons of the Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street in Gilliam, will have an opportunity to create nature-inspired artwork and Haiku poetry during drop-in programs.

AAPI Heritage Month movie screenings will take place at multiple Shreve Memorial Library branches. The schedule is as follows.

Wednesday, May 10, 4:30 p.m. - Moana, Atkins Branch

Tuesday, May 16, 10:00 a.m. – Aoki, David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

Tuesday, May 16, 1:00 p.m. – Samsara Death and Rebirth in Cambodia, Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch

Tuesday, May 16, 4:30 p.m. – Shang Chi, Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue

Tuesday, May 23, 2:00 p.m. – Minari, Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street

Tuesday, May 23, 4:30 p.m. – Everywhere All At Once, Mooretown Branch

Tuesday, May 23, 4:30 p.m. – Anime Watch Party, Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch

Wednesday, May 24, 1:00 p.m. – Crazy Rich Asians, Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration may be required. For more information and complete program details, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

