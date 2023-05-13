Bossier Parish Community College rallies to win first game in NJCAA Region XIV Tournament

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - History continues to be made for Bossier Parish softball this season.

The Lady Cavaliers rally to defeat Blinn College in the opening round of the NJCAA Region XIV tournament at Bossier Parish softball’s complex.

The visitors took a 2-0 lead, after a two run homer from Blinn’s Emily Kristynik in the top of the third inning.

With the win, the Amanda Nordberg led team will host Trinity Valley Community College, Saturday at 5:00. We will have coverage of Bossier Parish softball’s run for a national championship, all weekend long on KSLA News 12.

