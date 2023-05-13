Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bossier Parish Community College rallies to win first game in NJCAA Region XIV Tournament

Lady Cavaliers return to action Saturday afternoon
Bossier Parish Community College defeats Blinn College
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 2:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - History continues to be made for Bossier Parish softball this season.

The Lady Cavaliers rally to defeat Blinn College in the opening round of the NJCAA Region XIV tournament at Bossier Parish softball’s complex.

The visitors took a 2-0 lead, after a two run homer from Blinn’s Emily Kristynik in the top of the third inning.

With the win, the Amanda Nordberg led team will host Trinity Valley Community College, Saturday at 5:00. We will have coverage of Bossier Parish softball’s run for a national championship, all weekend long on KSLA News 12.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms gradually ending by late afternoon
Flash flooding & heavy rain still possible this afternoon
(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
A crash was reported on Benton Rd.
3 people injured in Benton Rd. crash; 1 dead
A man was rescued from a shallow well in Miller County, Ark. by the Texarkana Arkansas Fire...
Man spends 15 hours in well before being rescued by Texarkana, Ark. firefighters

Latest News

Grambling softball falls to Prairie View A&M
Grambling softball’s historical season ends in SWAC Championship
Mavericks are in first place in the Central division after the victory
Shreveport Mavericks move into first place after defeating Potawatomi Fire
Shreveport native Jarrick Bernard Converse drafted by New York Jets
‘A good place to be’: LSU head football coach Brian Kelly sees growth from offensive line
Shreveport native Jarrick Bernard-Converse drafted by New York Jets in sixth round
Jarrick’s New Journey: From Evangel to the NFL