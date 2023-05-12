A warm and steamy day ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very warm and muggy across the region with wake up temperatures already in the mid 70s. We are tracking a cluster of storms in southeast Oklahoma and some of this could skirt locations near and north of I-30 over the next several hours but most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry.

Heading into the afternoon, clouds will start to clear allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 80s. With the very high humidity out there today, it will feel even hotter with heat index values in the mid 90s! A few storms could pop up by mid to late afternoon but overall it will be a much quieter day than yesterday with most places staying dry.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be another warm one with temperatures again climbing into the upper 80s. It will also stay very muggy and this moisture could spawn a few storms during the afternoon. Sunday will be a repeat with warm and muggy conditions regionwide. A bit more moisture along with a weak disturbance nearby will lead to a slightly better chance of storms as we wrap up the weekend.

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast as we head into much of next week with daily highs in the 80s along with scattered afternoon storms each day. Some forecast models suggest we could finally see a change in the pattern late in the week that would bring some slightly cooler and drier air into the ArkLaTex along with lower rain chances. Time will tell!

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.