Texarkana residents can lend a helping hand with Stamp Out Hunger food drive

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - According to leaders with food pantries, summer months can be difficult for fighting food insecurities. However, this weekend Texarkana residents can do their part in this fight.

Bags of food are already being delivered to the Oaklawn Post Office in Texarkana before the official “Stamp Out Hunger” day arrives.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the country’s largest one-day food drive and is scheduled for Saturday, May 13. This annual food drive is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Sanjera Johnson is the local letter carrier president. Johnson said they are asking residents to put bags of non-perishable food next to their mailbox and letter carriers will pick them up during their regular deliveries.

“One can definitely helps to feed a family. I know that doesn’t sound like much, but if you take one cup out of that can and disperse that among the plates of these children, they can eat.”

Items collected in the Texarkana area will go to Harvest Regional Food Bank, which serves food pantries in 10 counties in Arkansas and Texas.

“Events like this is a big help for Harvest, especially leading into the summer months when kids are out of school,” Camille Wrinkle with the food bank.

Officials say since this food drive began 31 years ago, nationwide over one billion pounds of food have been collected.

