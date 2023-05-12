Getting Answers
Steve’s Snaketuary tells us what to do if we encounter a snake

Steven Kennedy, of Steve’s Snaketuary, joined KSLA to educate us on snakes.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With all the rainfall the ArkLaTex has been getting, snakes often become displaced after storms or flooding events. Sometimes these slithering reptiles can end up in your garage, porch or even your house.

On Friday, May 12, Steven Kennedy, of Steve’s Snaketuary, joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego to educate the masses on snakes.

Kennedy gave tips for some of the following topics:

  • How can we tell when a snake is venomous?
  • What should we do if we encounter a snake on our property?
  • Are snakes more likely to be more active after rain?

