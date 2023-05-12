Stagnant pattern through next week with daily chances for rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We just can’t seem to shake the wet pattern that we’ve been in. While we may not be quite as soggy going forward, for most of the ArkLaTex any additional rain is just not welcome at this time. Some days will be wetter than others and although we’re not expecting widespread heavy rain like we saw earlier in the week, there will be some places that pick up downpours at times.

Some showers and storms will stick around through this evening. Places north of I-20 have the greatest chance of getting wet. Rain chances will gradually fade through the night with temperatures settling back into the upper 60s to low 70s.

We’ll start off mainly dry on Saturday, but by afternoon showers and storms are likely to flare back up. Rain will start to develop over east Texas first and then gradually build toward Louisiana and Arkansas through the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s for highs ahead of any rain. The humidity will make it feel more like the 90s. Rain chances are around 50%.

Sunday is looking drier than Saturday, but a few isolated showers and storms will still be possible by afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s with uncomfortable humidity again. The rain chances will drop back to around 30%.

Next week promises more of the same. A weak cold front is expected to pass through the area early in the week. It may drop temperatures back into the low to mid 80s for a few days with a barely noticeable drop in the humidity. There won’t be a strong push of dry air behind the front so despite it moving through daily rain chances will remain a possibility.

