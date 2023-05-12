Getting Answers
Shreveport Mavericks move into first place after defeating Potawatomi Fire

Mavs defeat their Central division foes for the first time this season
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Gold Dome was anything but quiet on Thursday night.

Fans packed their way into the arena to see the Mavericks hand rival Potawatomi their latest defeat, 121-113.

This marks Shreveport’s first win over the Fire this season. Steve Tucker’s crew was 0-3 versus their bitter rivals this season.

With the victory, the Mavs leap over the Fire for first place in The Basketball League’s Central division standings.

The Mavericks welcome the Little Rock Lightning to the Gold Dome, Saturday at 7:00.

