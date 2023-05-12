Mother’s Day Comedy Jam hosted May 14

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mother’s Day weekend is here and Laugh out Loud Comedy Club is bringing all the laughs just in time with their Mother’s Day Comedy Jam.

The comedy show will be held on May 14, at 7 p.m. in downtown Shreveport located at 618 Commerce St.

Quinn Echols from the comedy club gave KSLA more details about the show like:

How to get tickets

How much tickets cost

Who will be in attendance

Food truck vendors

There will also be a bar, so moms can get a drink if they’re winded from laughing too hard.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.