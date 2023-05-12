Getting Answers
Mother’s Day Comedy Jam hosted May 14

The event is on May 14, at 7 p.m. in downtown Shreveport.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mother’s Day weekend is here and Laugh out Loud Comedy Club is bringing all the laughs just in time with their Mother’s Day Comedy Jam.

The comedy show will be held on May 14, at 7 p.m. in downtown Shreveport located at 618 Commerce St.

Quinn Echols from the comedy club gave KSLA more details about the show like:

  • How to get tickets
  • How much tickets cost
  • Who will be in attendance
  • Food truck vendors

There will also be a bar, so moms can get a drink if they’re winded from laughing too hard.

