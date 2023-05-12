Getting Answers
MIND MATTERS: How to cope with loneliness?

Counselor Valencia Jones was at KSLA to talk about loneliness and ways to cope.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A counselor visited KSLA New 12 on May 19, to discuss loneliness and how to cope with it.

Being lonely for long periods of time can negatively affect our mental health and can make it even harder to connect. It can cause sleep problems, pain and depression. Anyone can experience loneliness but there are things that you can do to cope and prevent negative feelings or mental health problems.

Counselor Valencia Jones speaks about loneliness and ways to cope.

KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego asked here these questions:

  • What things can trigger loneliness to suddenly come on?
  • Loneliness doesn’t always look the same in person to person, does it?
  • What are some things that can be beneficial for our mental health if we are going through a season of loneliness?

