Man shot in stomach on Kennedy Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was left critically injured Thursday night after being shot.

That shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. on Kennedy Drive outside Clear Horizon Apartments. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the stomach. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

The shooting is currently under investigation by police.

