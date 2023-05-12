Getting Answers
Man shot in stomach on Kennedy Drive

By Amia Lewis
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was left critically injured Thursday night after being shot.

That shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. on Kennedy Drive outside Clear Horizon Apartments. According to the Shreveport Police Department, they found the victim on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the stomach. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

The shooting is currently under investigation by police.

