Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Haughton High School’s STARBASE rocketry team qualifies again nationals

They did it again! Haughton High School’s STARBASE Louisiana rocketry team is going to nationals.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - They did it again! Haughton High School’s STARBASE Louisiana rocketry team is going to nationals.

On May 12, Haughton High School’s STARBASE Air Force JROTC rocketry team visits KSLA and talks to us about going to nationals and the importance of the skills of rocketry.

This is the second year in a row that the team is successfully going to nationals.

The rockets built for this engineering challenge must reach certain goals to compete in nationals.

Goals:

  • Reach a certain altitude
  • Make sure the egg payload survives
  • Be within the time frame to land the rocket on the ground
  • Take a basic rocket and adapt to whatever they throw at you

Nationals will be in Manassas, Virginia, and the team leaves next week to register and tour the capitol.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms gradually ending by late afternoon
Flash flooding & heavy rain still possible this afternoon
(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise
A crash was reported on Benton Rd.
3 people injured in Benton Rd. crash; 1 dead
A man was rescued from a shallow well in Miller County, Ark. by the Texarkana Arkansas Fire...
Man spends 15 hours in well before being rescued by Texarkana, Ark. firefighters
DeSoto Parish
Possible tornado touches down in DeSoto Parish

Latest News

The Library on Fern
318 Restaurant Week: The Library on Fern provides unique dining experience
Dr. Joslin Pickens and Dr. Kim Pickens
Milam Street Kick helps Vegans on the Run, other businesses participate in 318 Restaurant Week
318 Restaurant Week: The Library on Fern
318 Restaurant Week: The Library on Fern
How Milam Street Kick helps small restaurants
How Milam Street Kick helps businesses get started