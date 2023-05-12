Haughton High School’s STARBASE rocketry team qualifies again nationals

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - They did it again! Haughton High School’s STARBASE Louisiana rocketry team is going to nationals.

This is the second year in a row that the team is successfully going to nationals.

The rockets built for this engineering challenge must reach certain goals to compete in nationals.

Goals:

Reach a certain altitude

Make sure the egg payload survives

Be within the time frame to land the rocket on the ground

Take a basic rocket and adapt to whatever they throw at you

Nationals will be in Manassas, Virginia, and the team leaves next week to register and tour the capitol.

