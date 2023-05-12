Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Furry Friends Friday: Two loving sister kitties looking for furever home

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) brings in two adorable kitties that are looking for a fur-ever home.

On May 12, Fluffy Tail and Blackie, two gentle and loving sister kitties are both in need of a good home. Sadly, their last home surrendered them because they no longer could take care of them. CPAS has had them in their care for only about 10 days now.

They are only about five months old and have been together all their lives. CPAS and KSLA hope they can go to a home together, but they can be adopted separately if they have to.

Fluffy Tail:

Fluffy Tail
Fluffy Tail(cpas)

Blackie:

Blackie
Blackie(cpas)

To meet the two sisters or to meet other adoptable furry friends, visit CPAS at 1500 Monty Street, Shreveport.

If you want to adopt a dog and have a dog already, bring them in for a meet and greet!

