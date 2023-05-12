Getting Answers
Former head of Bossier City police union sentenced

Sanford was sentenced to 12 months.
By Alexandria Savage
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford, who was formerly the head of the Bossier City police union, was sentenced in court on Thursday.

Sanford was arrested in Aug. of 2022, by FBI agents. At the time, he faced a charge of obtaining prescription drugs fraudulently and charges for embezzling money from the Bossier City police union fundraiser account.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid

On May 11, Sanford was sentenced to 12 months and a day. He received credit for time served. Now he’ll be remanded to US Marshall custody to serve the rest of his time in a bureau facility.

