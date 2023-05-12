Getting Answers
Delilah: Hit the Stage Play entertains for Mother’s Day

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A play is hitting the stage on Mother’s Day, a thrilling and dramatic story to take your mother to enjoy.

On May 13, Delilah: Hit the Stage Play, will be hitting the stage at the East Bank Theatre, 630 Barksdale Boulevard. The show is a great show to bring your mother to attend.

The story is about the kind of woman everyone loves to hate, men love her, women hate her. She is described as charming, conniving, manipulative, and charismatic.

“Everything that glitters ain’t gold,” says the description of the play. “Delilah is captivating, seductive, & manipulative. Watch your back! She’ll get you and you won’t even know you’ve been got.”

The play starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. and is being presented by JMACS Entertainment and the playwright & director Jay Williamson.

Tickets:

General admission is $20, $25 at the door.

Buy your tickets at https://bit.ly/42LGXNK.

