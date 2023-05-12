Businesses come together to support BCPD officer injured in gas station shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A few ArkLaTex businesses are teaming up for an event to help Officer Kenny Gallon.

The Bossier City police officer was shot multiple times during a deadly shooting at a Valero gas station in Bossier City on May 2. He was released from the hospital last week.

BCPD officer Kenny Gallon released from hospital

Now some people want to continue supporting the officer.

The Cajun Asian, Bilbo Baggins and Masshole Lobster Truck are hosting a benefit for Gallon on Friday, May 12 from 5p.m. to 9p.m. The event will be at Bilbo Baggins Pub, which is located at 1700 Old Minden Rd in Bossier City, LA 71111.

Local businesses are teaming up to help Officer Kenny Gallon. (KSLA)

