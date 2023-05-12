Getting Answers
Art competition to showcase NWLA talents held May 13

May 13, is a day of art, celebrating the best talents in northwest Louisiana (NWLA) at the annual art critic competition.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Case Jones, Marketing Director for Shreveport Regional Arts Council, stopped by KSLA to talk about Critical Mass Eleven.

It’s an annual art critic competition that showcases the best talents in northwest Louisiana. The all-day art event will be held on May 13, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be located on Texas Street in Shreveport.

