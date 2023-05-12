Art competition to showcase NWLA talents held May 13

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Case Jones, Marketing Director for Shreveport Regional Arts Council, stopped by KSLA to talk about Critical Mass Eleven.

It’s an annual art critic competition that showcases the best talents in northwest Louisiana. The all-day art event will be held on May 13, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be located on Texas Street in Shreveport.



