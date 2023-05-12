Milam Street Kick helps Vegans on the Run, other businesses participate in 318 Restaurant Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Small restaurant businesses can participate in 318 Restaurant Week thanks to a local kitchen incubator.

On May 12, Vegans on the Run, who are a tenant of Milam Street Kick, share their amazing special for 318 Restaurant Week and discuss how the business operates within Milam Street Kick.

Milam Street Kick is a kitchen Incubator and community center provided by Southern University at Shreveport, used for restaurants to kick off and local small businesses to work out of. The kitchen promotes entrepreneurship, a culinary workforce, training, and economic opportunities for the neighborhoods of Allendale, Ledbetter Heights, and West Edge.

10 small restaurant businesses share the fully equipped kitchen and restaurant space. This allows them to operate a brick-and-mortar-style restaurant at not even a fraction of the price. Over the past few years, those businesses have had the ability to participate in 318 Restaurant Week.

“I think it does give you a better platform being here and having all this space where we can be creative. We have so many amenities that are really nice and they help us and help people like me, who is a self-taught cook, learn how to use commercial equipment here,” says Dr. Joslin Mar-Dai, the owner of Vegans on the Run.

Vegans on the Run is one of the small businesses that operate from Milam Street Kick, their goal is to help provide a vegan alternative for the community.

This week’s special for Vegans on the Run is a $10 “better than” BBQ Brisket Meal lunch special.

318 Restaurant Week: Vegans on the Run special (vegans on the run)

They are also holding a Meat-Free Friday on May 12. from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Learn about Vegans on the Run by visiting its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.