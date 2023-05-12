318 Restaurant Week: The Library on Fern provides unique dining experience

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Consider an elevation on southern food with a classy atmosphere, The Library on Fern is participating with 318 Restaurant Week.

On May 12, The Library on Fern visits KSLA’s studio to share its 318 Restaurant Week special and to talk about its unique restaurant.

Considered “refined casual American dining”, The Library on Fern offers land, sea, and special dishes, as well as a unique craft cocktail list, large bourbon selection, and self-serve beer wall with 20 taps. The restaurant tries to focus on local breweries that are mostly on tap.

The Library on Fern is located at 8660 Fern Avenue, Shreveport, near the auto mall. The specials they are holding during 318 Restaurant Week are a $10 Lunch and a $20 dinner.

If you would like to follow the restaurant or check out more of its food, visit its Facebook page or its website at https://www.thelibraryonfern.com/.

