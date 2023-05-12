Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Military Appreciation Month
Dining in the Sky experience; Biskie Duncan acts as ambassador for event

Ambassador Biskie Duncan
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Biskie Duncan acts as an ambassador for Dining in the Sky for 318 Restaurant Week as attendees enjoy good food and live music.

On May 12, from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., guests will enjoy the Shreveport skyline during the Dining in the Sky experience being held at the Petroleum Club, 416 Travis Street, Suite 1500.

KSLA’s own Biskie Duncan will play an active role as the ambassador of the event, as Executive Chef Wesley Douglas prepares a great menu for attendees. Along with wonderful food, there will also be live music and a cash bar.

The Dinner includes iced tea, coffee, and a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival.

The menu includes:

Starter

Fried lump crab with avocado and pickled red onion

First Course

Corn bisque with jalapeno cheddar cornbread crouton and spring onion puree

Second Course

Smoked beef chateaubriand wrapped in house-cured pepper bacon with saffron orzo and sauteed green beans

Dessert

Chocolate grand marnier mousse with candied orange and ancho sugar

Tickets are $75 per person, drinks are purchased separately. Buy yours by visiting https://bit.ly/3O1DVkb

Valet parking is complimentary at the event.

See more about the event by visiting the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/1017365032595010.

